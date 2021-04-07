Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Lowered by Analyst

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Franklin Covey in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.20%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of FC opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $425.15 million, a PE ratio of -43.27, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

