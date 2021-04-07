Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.19.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hologic has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,925,560,000 after buying an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $194,467,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after buying an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,859,000 after buying an additional 553,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

