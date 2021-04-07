Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Honda Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

HMC opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $31.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,328,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Honda Motor by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.