Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Issued By Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Ivanhoe Mines in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “OUTPERFORM” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

TSE IVN opened at C$7.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.29. Ivanhoe Mines has a 52 week low of C$2.46 and a 52 week high of C$8.27. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of C$8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -361.50.

In related news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$109,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,061.10.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.