Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Boosted by Raymond James

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,775,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. Cameco has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Cameco’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 45,417.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,238,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 153,103 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.