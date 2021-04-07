Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Telos Co. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Telos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Telos alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,484,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,853,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,731,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,644,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,757,000.

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,563 shares in the company, valued at $121,953,579. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $15,149,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,946,628 shares of company stock worth $97,238,724 in the last 90 days.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.