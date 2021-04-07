Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Lifted by Analyst

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WestRock in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRK. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

NYSE:WRK opened at $53.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.43.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after acquiring an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WestRock by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 667,300 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,563,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

