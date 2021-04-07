QASH (QASH) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.46 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One QASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. QASH has a market cap of $53.46 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QASH has traded 40.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00055205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00021117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.14 or 0.00634145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00078697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

