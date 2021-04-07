Qcash Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. Qcash has a total market cap of $67.67 million and approximately $1.38 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

