Qitmeer (PMEER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $435,431.00

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. Qitmeer has a market cap of $3.10 million and $435,431.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00070179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.23 or 0.00257533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $440.21 or 0.00775249 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,747.56 or 0.99937695 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00016503 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 56.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 173,020,810 coins. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io . The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

