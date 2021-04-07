Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,589 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.17% of Qorvo worth $32,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,507,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 519,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 456,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $194.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.80 and a one year high of $199.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.93.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

