Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Billion

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $3.88 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $16.11 or 0.00028627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 77.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,299,292 coins and its circulating supply is 98,265,489 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

