Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 1,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.10.

The company has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 13.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial business, and other consumer loans.

