QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,990 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 9.6% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $68,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.69. 266,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,829,406. The stock has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

