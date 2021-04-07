Quant (QNT) One Day Volume Tops $7.26 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Quant coin can now be bought for about $37.93 or 0.00066864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $457.92 million and $7.26 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003636 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

