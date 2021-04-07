Quant Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.58 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 7th. During the last week, Quant has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for $36.51 or 0.00065153 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $440.73 million and $6.58 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.