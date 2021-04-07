Quantis Network (QUAN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $356.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantis Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $22,449.55 and $356.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00069492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.97 or 0.00260519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.33 or 0.00757471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,521.31 or 1.00188834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork . Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org

Quantis Network Coin Trading

