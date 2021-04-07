Quantstamp Achieves Market Cap of $75.44 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Quantstamp coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC on major exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $75.44 million and $4.07 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

