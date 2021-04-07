Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.51 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $36.51 million and $133,288.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,573.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,997.99 or 0.03531694 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.95 or 0.00394097 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $631.22 or 0.01115761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.29 or 0.00463623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.80 or 0.00429183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00034518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.11 or 0.00307769 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,685,007 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

