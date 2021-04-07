Quark (QRK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $419.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last seven days, Quark has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $419.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000151 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

