Qudian Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 78,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 620% compared to the typical volume of 10,861 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qudian by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Qudian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000.

Get Qudian alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of QD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 61,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,435,913. Qudian has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $570.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Qudian Company Profile

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.