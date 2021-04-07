Qudian Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 78,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 620% compared to the typical volume of 10,861 call options.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Qudian by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 168,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $600,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Qudian by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qudian during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
Qudian Company Profile
Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.
See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)
Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.