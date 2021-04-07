Quilter (LON:QLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $169.75

Quilter plc (LON:QLT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169.75 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 167.95 ($2.19), with a volume of 251855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.55 ($2.18).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 186 ($2.43) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 159 ($2.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a PE ratio of 33.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Quilter’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

About Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

