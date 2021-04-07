Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,820 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRTEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QRTEA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.48. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

