Qwertycoin (QWC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $101.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 95.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $101.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000050 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000110 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

