RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.75

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.83. RADCOM shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 12,270 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get RADCOM alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $135.69 million, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 404,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of RADCOM by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.