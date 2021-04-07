Radicle Trading 3.2% Lower This Week (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Radicle coin can now be bought for approximately $13.96 or 0.00024527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $68.44 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radicle has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00070296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00252129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.13 or 0.00812145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,415.51 or 0.99143863 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00016630 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

About Radicle

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Buying and Selling Radicle

