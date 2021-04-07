Radix (EXRD) Reaches Market Cap of $97.54 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $97.54 million and $2.21 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00054570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00021239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.25 or 0.00626574 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00078300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

