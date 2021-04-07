Raise (RAISE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27.00

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. In the last week, Raise has traded up 57.6% against the dollar. Raise has a market capitalization of $248,248.55 and $27.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.08 or 0.00635390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00079424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

About Raise

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

