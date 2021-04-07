Rakon 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28,667.00 (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Rakon coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $27.90 million and $28,667.00 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00140686 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 90% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Rakon Profile

Rakon is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 coins and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 coins. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io . Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration. “

Rakon Coin Trading

