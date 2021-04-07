Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to report sales of $114.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.90 million. Rapid7 posted sales of $94.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year sales of $493.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $492.48 million to $495.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $585.89 million, with estimates ranging from $578.62 million to $590.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. The business had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 stock opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.52.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

