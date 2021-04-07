Rapidz Price Tops $0.0014 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 7th. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.50 million and $66,887.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00055118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00021882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $355.69 or 0.00631276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00079565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,727,661,820 tokens. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

