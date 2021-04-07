Raven Industries (RAVN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN):

3/26/2021 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Raven Industries, Inc. ( RAVN ) is a technology company that creates innovative solutions to great challenges. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high performance specialty films, and situational awareness markets thereby utilizing its strength in engineering, manufacturing, and technological innovation. Raven is comprised of three distinct business units : Raven Applied Technology, Raven Engineered Films, and Raven Aerostar. Raven is committed to being an active and responsible corporate citizen by providing strategic investments to organizations who align with business model and purpose. And the areas of focus include: quality of life, education, social need, and health/wellbeing. The company’s corporate responsibility framework is constructed from five key areas of impact, which includes: Environmental Sustainability, Corporate Philanthropy, Volunteerism, Team Member Development and Training, Business Purpose, Products and Services Delivered, and Markets Served . “

3/25/2021 – Raven Industries is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

3/19/2021 – Raven Industries is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of RAVN traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Raven Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Raven Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 14,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Raven Industries by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Raven Industries by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

