Raven Industries (RAVN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN):
3/26/2021 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 3/25/2021 – Raven Industries is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Raven Industries was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.
- 3/19/2021 – Raven Industries is now covered by analysts at Lake Street Capital. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of RAVN traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $45.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27.
Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.
