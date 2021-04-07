Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.96 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $8.96 million and $41,291.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00270434 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.85 or 0.00804287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,099.95 or 1.00744248 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00017342 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

