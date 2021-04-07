Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and approximately $203.26 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00022630 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.47 or 0.00251726 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,502,980,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

