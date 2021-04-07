Raymond James Boosts Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Price Target to $20.00

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $17.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,304. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $392.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $34.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capstar Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $42,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,853.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,600. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Capstar Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

