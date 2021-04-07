Raymond James Boosts Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target to $38.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.09.

NYSE:UFS traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.34. Domtar has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $39.33.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Domtar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domtar by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Domtar by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Domtar by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,324,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Domtar by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

