Raymond James Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Maverix Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Maverix Metals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.01.

NYSE:MMX opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.80 million, a P/E ratio of 111.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

