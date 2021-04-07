Raymond James Comments on Denison Mines Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:DML)

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Denison Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.70 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Denison Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

DML has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.00 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Denison Mines from C$1.15 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.40.

TSE:DML opened at C$1.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.17. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$2.29.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael James Schoonderwoerd sold 71,000 shares of Denison Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.97, for a total transaction of C$68,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,583.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 451,200 shares of company stock valued at $604,226.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

