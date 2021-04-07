Raymond James Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.97 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.88.

Shares of FM opened at C$27.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.58. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.35 and a 12 month high of C$31.57. The firm has a market cap of C$18.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.84%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

