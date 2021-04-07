Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $928.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $44.82 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.12 and its 200 day moving average is $70.03. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 484,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,190,000 after buying an additional 164,540 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

