Raymond James Increases Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $53.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $42.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

NYSE:SNV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,954. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

