Raymond James Increases Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.35

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$2.35 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.06.

TSE:WEF traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.95. 857,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$731.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.26.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$318.90 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

