Raymond James Increases Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.35

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$2.35 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.06.
TSE:WEF traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.95. 857,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$731.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.60 and a 52-week high of C$1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.26.
In related news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
