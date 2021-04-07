Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRM. Truist cut their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp started coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of VRM stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,555. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. Vroom has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $514,225.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,350,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $602,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,834.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,488,900 shares of company stock valued at $55,534,543.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,330,000 after buying an additional 5,599,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,071,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,754,000 after buying an additional 1,002,994 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,197,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,501,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

