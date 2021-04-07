Raymond James Lowers Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Outperform

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.99. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,022,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after buying an additional 384,879 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $12,781,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $11,484,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

