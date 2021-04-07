Raymond James Lowers Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$71.50

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$71.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.64.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$52.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.90. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$40.55 and a 12-month high of C$76.69. The firm has a market cap of C$23.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.13.

In related news, Director John Brough sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.80, for a total transaction of C$215,094.60. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total value of C$161,359.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,119,880.47. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

