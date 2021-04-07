Raymond James Raises Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target to $27.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACBI. G.Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.54. 1,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,260. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.95 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $703,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 262,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,778 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

