Raymond James Raises Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target to $84.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $80.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.87. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,571. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $44.79 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,308.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 26,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $16,552,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $57,826,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.