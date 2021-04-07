Raymond James Raises Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $65.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.79.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 95,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,844. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.32.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 8.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 44,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 12,739 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

