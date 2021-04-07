Raymond James Reiterates C$6.00 Price Target for OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) received a C$6.00 price target from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OGI. Canaccord Genuity downgraded OrganiGram from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on OrganiGram from C$1.90 to C$4.20 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on OrganiGram to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.13.

Shares of TSE:OGI traded down C$0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.99. 1,594,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,513. The company has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.66. OrganiGram has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.58.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

