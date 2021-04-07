Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price (down previously from C$4.25) on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.56.

TSE:NGD opened at C$2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.45. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.77 and a 12-month high of C$3.05.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

